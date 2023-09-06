'Kirkwood Karen' known for racist rant against postal worker has a history of erratic behavior

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 15:27 Hits: 0

In Kirkwood, Missouri, a woman's racist tirade against an African-American postal worker, Dawntanya Smith, went viral. And some internet users have attacked the woman as "the Kirkwood Karen," employing the "Karen" meme that has become popular among Millennials and members of Generation Z and is typically used to describe individuals they consider entitled and demanding.

But about five minutes earlier, according to St. Louis' Riverfront Times, the woman had been polite to Smith and showed no signs of hostility. When she returned to the post office, she screamed at Smith, filmed her with her smartphone and ranted, "You're not equal!.... I send it to Trump. Maybe he could do something. And then Obama could sue him."

The woman later told Smith, "I tell you, I've had it. God***n, you have ruined my life. I sit here. All I want is my mail. My mail!"

The St. Louis-based Riverfront Times' Monica Obradovic reports that the woman has a history of bizarre and erratic behavior.

A landlord who formerly rented to her told the Times, "She can appear perfectly normal, but then, she can start crying to please not send her to Afghanistan. She'll go to Iraq, but not Afghanistan — just rambling about things that make no sense at all. She told me my son was an as****e; I don't have any sons."

