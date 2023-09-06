The 26th ASEAN-China Summit is Held in Jakarta

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:26 Hits: 0

On Wednesday, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off the 26th ASEAN-China Summit in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia.

ASEAN Secretary Kao Kim Hourn led the Asian bloc delegation at the meeting which reviewed the progress and prospects of ASEAN-China cooperation.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that in the past 10 years, China and the ASEAN have succeeded in blazing a correct path of long-term good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as common development and prosperity as the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed in Indonesia fostering a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, Li noted, adding that over the past decade, China and ASEAN have been carrying out mutually beneficial cooperation, coordinating with and accommodating each other, and walking hand in hand to make one another better.

Li made a four-point proposal for fostering a closer China-ASEAN community, the first of which is that China and ASEAN should work together to build an economic growth center, enhance interconnectivity, and deepen cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Both sides should also jointly promote cooperation in emerging industries, and strengthen collaboration in such fields as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics and artificial intelligence.

He said that China and ASEAN need to work together to maintain regional peace and tranquility, actively advance consultations on the text of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and carry out cooperation in combating telecommunication and cyber fraud.

Chinese Premier Arrives in Jakarta for Official Visit

China firmly supports ASEAN's central position in regional cooperation and its greater role in international affairs, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. @CCTV_Pluspic.twitter.com/FPD1ZhIOnf September 5, 2023

Li added that the two sides should also join hands to expand people-to-people exchanges and further facilitate cooperation in culture, tourism, training and youth.

Noting that China and ASEAN are good neighbors, brothers and partners that cannot be separated, Li said China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to stay true to the original aspiration of unity and self-improvement, uphold the spirit of win-win cooperation, so as to build a common home of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty and friendship.

The 26th China-ASEAN Summit was attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan, Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, and ASEAN Secretary Kao Kim Hourn.

During the summit, a joint statement was issued on mutually beneficial cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and a series of outcome documents were adopted, including a joint statement on deepening agricultural cooperation between China and ASEAN, an action plan on China-ASEAN green agricultural development (2023-2027), an initiative on enhancing bilateral e-commerce cooperation, and an initiative on jointly implementing China-ASEAN science and technology innovation enhancement program.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, with its related conferences under the theme "ASEAN Affairs: Epicenter of Growth," opened today in Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/zpAHweqcac September 5, 2023

