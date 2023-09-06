Bank of China Opens Branch in Saudi Arabia

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 16:27 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, the Bank of China (BOC) opened its branch in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh to expand its financial service network in the Arab country.

"The establishment of the branch, serving as a conduit for trade and investment between China and Saudi Arabia, reflects a tangible commitment to advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," BOC President Liu Jin said.

The Bank of China is steadfast in leveraging its global operation to continually enhance its worldwide service network, including in Arab countries, contributing substantially to deepening collaboration between China and Arab states.

Governor of the Saudi Central Bank Ayman Al-Sayari, for his part, said the opening of the BOC branch in Riyadh is a watershed moment in deepening practical cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia, expressing his country's unwavering support for the continued growth and sustainable development of the BOC in the kingdom.

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing extended congratulations on the branch's opening, saying it represents a new step in financial cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Deputy Investment Minister Saleh Ali Khabti said the branch's establishment is a crucial step in catering to the pressing financial service needs of high-caliber clients from both nations, who are seeking services from Chinese banking institutions.

The minister expressed optimism in the branch's capacity to gain a strong foothold in the local market, ensure stable operation, and facilitate bilateral investment collaboration.

With the launch of the Riyadh branch, the Bank of China now operates and provides financial services across 64 countries and regions worldwide.

