Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023

Photojournalist Sai Zaw Thaike has been unfairly sentenced to 20 years, his employer says. Myanmar's junta has been cracking down on the press since it seized complete control in 2021.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-jails-journalist-for-20-years-over-cyclone-reporting/a-66737909?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf