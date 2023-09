Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 13:51 Hits: 0

Spain player Jenni Hermoso has filed a criminal complaint over suspended football chief Luis Rubiales's kiss on her lips at the Women's World Cup final, a source at Spain's public prosecutors office said Wednesday.

