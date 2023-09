Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 16:19 Hits: 1

As heatwaves become increasingly common, sales of air conditioning units are going up in France and around the world. But while these cooling systems offer relief from high temperatures – in some cases, even saving lives – they are also a source of pollution and extra energy consumption that contributes to worsening climate change overall.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20230906-air-conditioning-welcome-relief-from-climate-change-but-part-of-the-problem