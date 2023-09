Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 15:29 Hits: 0

PETALING JAYA: The government might as well release Datuk Seri Najib Razak from jail, Khairy Jamaluddin has said in response to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi being granted to a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for 47 graft charges related to Yayasan Akalbudi funds. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/09/06/might-as-well-release-najib-says-kj-after-zahid039s-dnaa