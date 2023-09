Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 16:23 Hits: 2

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's presidential election tribunal on Wednesday rejected an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu's win in February's disputed vote, following a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa's most populous country. Read full story

