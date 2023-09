Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 15:55 Hits: 0

Lawyers for residents and business owners of Lahaina, Hawaii told a court that cable TV and telephone companies share in responsibility for last month’s fires. Power poles were overloaded with cables, they alleged, which caused them to break in high winds.

