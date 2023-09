Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:30 Hits: 0

Donald Trump is not the first political candidate to run for office while facing criminal charges, and he will not be the first to win an election after being convicted. While he faces a mountain of legal problems, history suggests that charges can become political assets under the right circumstances.

