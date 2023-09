Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:35 Hits: 0

What some decry as protectionism and mercantilism is really a rebalancing toward addressing important national issues. The biggest risk to the global economy stems not from this broader reorientation – which should be welcomed – but from a Sino-American rivalry that threatens to drag everyone down.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-economy-biggest-risk-is-geopolitics-not-protectionism-by-dani-rodrik-2023-09