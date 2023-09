Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 16:05 Hits: 3

As an Asian American graduate of Harvard and a Constitutional law professor, I've been asked about my thoughts on the recent affirmative action case. I think the justices got race wrong in a fundamental way.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/what-the-supreme-court-got-wrong-about-affirmative-action-chen-20230905/