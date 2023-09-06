The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kenyan Activist at Africa Climate Summit: Fund Green Transition on Continent Phase Out Fossil Fuels

As the Africa Climate Summit wraps up in Nairobi, we get an update from Kenyan climate justice organizer Eric Njuguna. He says the focus by Western leaders and multinational companies on establishing carbon markets in Africa amounts to a “ticket to pollute” without directly addressing the need to phase out fossil fuels. Njuguna says a key demand from activists is to create access to climate financing without new debt burdens on the continent’s governments. “Africa is bearing the brunt of the climate crisis and people are dying,” says Njuguna.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/9/6/africa_climate_summit_held_in_kenya

