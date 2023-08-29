The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge in D.C. Sets Trump Trial for March 4 Rejects Trump Lawyer's Citation of Scottsboro Boys Case

We continue to look at Donald Trump’s mounting legal battles with constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis. Trump’s federal trial for election interference is set to begin in Washington, D.C., in March, but his legal team argued this week for a two-year delay, citing the case of the Scottsboro Boys, nine young Black men who were falsely accused of raping a white woman and convicted in a rushed trial before the Supreme Court ultimately intervened. “It’s offensive,” Kreis says of the comparison. “To claim that Donald Trump is a victim of some unlawful, unruly criminal justice process akin to 1930s Alabama is simply false.”

