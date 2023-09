Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 07:25 Hits: 2

Great Britain announced on September 6 that it will declare Russia's Wagner mercenary group a banned terrorist organization, saying it remains a threat to global security even after the death of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uk-russia-wagner-terrorist/32580537.html