Wisconsin judiciary committee derails GOP’s plans to impeach liberal justice: report

Wisconsin Republicans' plans to impeach state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz were derailed Tuesday when a state judiciary commission denied "several complaints" against the recently elected judge, Politico reports.

Last week, the Wisconsin Assembly's Republican leader threatened impeachment proceedings against "Protasiewicz if she doesn't recuse herself from cases involving Wisconsin's legislative maps, which GOP lawmakers have aggressively gerrymandered to give themselves what experts say is an illegal electoral advantage."

Wisconsin Judiciary Committee, according to the report, informed the liberal justice in a letter Tuesday that the complaints "had been dismissed without action."

Per Politico, the complaints alleged Protasiewicz "violated the judicial code of ethics for comments she made during the campaign."

The report notes that "In recent weeks, Republican lawmakers have been floating the possibility of impeaching Protasiewicz over her comments calling the legislative maps they drew 'unfair' and 'rigged.'"

The justice said in January, "I don't think you could sell any reasonable person that the maps are fair. I can't tell you what I would do on a particular case, but I can tell you my values, and the maps are wrong."

