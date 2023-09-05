Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 23:45 Hits: 2

On Tuesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underlined the urgent necessity to provide the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with financial contributions in order to continue its services.

In a meeting with the UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Cairo, Shoukry stressed Egypt's willingness to support the agency, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Shoukry, Egypt will continue to coordinate with international actors in order to give the agency the financial and political support it needs to offer essential services to Palestinian refugees.

The Egyptian diplomat also highlighted the importance of not linking financial support for UNRWA with any political considerations.

FM Shoukry receives the Commissioner General of #UNRWA@UNLazzarini.. Supporting UNRWA’s commitments to providing vital services to Palestinian Refugees is an indispensable necessity to alleviate their daily sufferings & support their legitimate rights@UNRWApic.twitter.com/usCWJceAZp September 5, 2023

For his part, the commissioner-general thanked Egypt for its assistance and its efforts to mobilize international support for the refugee agency.

He also stressed UNRWA's willingness to continue close coordination and consultation with Egypt in order to strengthen the agency's capacity to carry out its duties.

Established in 1949, UNRWA is mandated to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. Nearly all of its funding comes from voluntary contributions.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Egypt-FM-Calls-for-Financial-Contributions-UN-Refugee-Agency-20230905-0015.html