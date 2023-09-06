The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UN envoy visit Western Sahara for the first time

The United Nations said in a statement that its envoy to Western Sahara, de Mistura, "is eagerly awaiting visits in the region and holding meetings with all concerned parties before publishing the Secretary-General's report to the UN Security Council in October."

The organization added that the UN envoy hopes that this visit will "advance in a constructive manner the political process in Western Sahara."

The United Nations did not clarify in its statement how long de Mistura's visit would last, nor did it mention any details related to his visit program.

Since his appointment in November 2021, de Mistura conducted his first tour of the region in January, when he visited Rabat, Mauritania, Algeria and Tindouf.

In early July, de Mistura went to Rabat to meet with Moroccan officials, but he gave up visiting Western Sahara, hoping to be able to do so at a later time.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/UN-envoy-visit-Western-Sahara-for-the-first-time-20230905-0016.html

