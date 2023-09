Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:39 Hits: 3

A Syrian family deported from Greece to Turkey had accused the EU's border management agency of a breach of human rights. NGOs have repeatedly accused Frontex of violating international law when dealing with migrants.

