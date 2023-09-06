Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 05:02 Hits: 2

For the first time in Rugby World Cup history, South America will be fielding three representatives at the 2023 edition that kicks off in France on September 8, with first-timers Chile entering the fray alongside Uruguay and tournament regulars Argentina. The trio of nations will be counting on this unprecedented exposure to accelerate the sport’s development back home.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230906-special-moment-for-south-american-rugby-as-chile-join-argentina-and-uruguay-at-world-cup