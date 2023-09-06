The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

‘Special moment’ for South American rugby as Chile join Argentina and Uruguay at World Cup

Category: World Hits: 2

‘Special moment’ for South American rugby as Chile join Argentina and Uruguay at World Cup For the first time in Rugby World Cup history, South America will be fielding three representatives at the 2023 edition that kicks off in France on September 8, with first-timers Chile entering the fray alongside Uruguay and tournament regulars Argentina. The trio of nations will be counting on this unprecedented exposure to accelerate the sport’s development back home.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230906-special-moment-for-south-american-rugby-as-chile-join-argentina-and-uruguay-at-world-cup

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version