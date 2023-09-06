The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Blinken set to announce $1 billion in US aid during surprise visit to Ukraine

🔴 Live: Blinken set to announce $1 billion in US aid during surprise visit to Ukraine US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday and is expected to announce a new package of US assistance for Ukraine worth more than $1 billion, a State Department official said. Blinken arrived in Ukraine’s capital hours after air defence systems shot down Russian missiles that targeted Kyiv in an early morning attack. Read our liveblog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230906-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-deadly-russian-drone-attacks-hit-port-district-in-ukraine-s-odesa-region

