Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:49 Hits: 4

PESHAWAR (Reuters) - The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed on Wednesday as security forces from both countries exchanged fire, Pakistani security sources said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/09/06/main-afghan-pakistan-border-crossing-closed-as-forces-exchange-fire---sources