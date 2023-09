Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 14:01 Hits: 7

Without Prigozhin’s personal relationships and access to Kremlin resources, the Wagner Group will most likely become a shadow of its former self. This provides African leaders and Western countries with a unique opportunity to forge stronger security ties and drive private militias out of the continent.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/prigozhin-assassination-far-reaching-security-implications-africa-by-jaynisha-patel-2023-09