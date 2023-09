Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 08:30 Hits: 2

Indian authorities are downplaying inconvenient macroeconomic facts so that they can celebrate seemingly flattering headline figures ahead of hosting the G20 summit. But in covering up the growing struggles faced by the vast majority of Indians, they are playing a cynical and dangerous game.

