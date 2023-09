Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:49 Hits: 4

General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen publicly since the June mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries, has reappeared in a new photograph online, adding further mystery to the fate of the Russian commander.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-general-surovikin-reappears-putin-prigozhin/32579103.html