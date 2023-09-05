Texas attorney turned 2024 GOP candidate plans to 'unleash legal hell' on Trump

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 00:19 Hits: 5

Texas tax law attorney and 2024 Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro took to social media Monday, September 4 to warn his opponent, ex-President Donald Trump of upcoming legal action against him over his role in the Jan. 6 attack, Newsweek reports.

The GOP leader shared screenshots of legal filings via X — formerly known as Twitter — writing, "Happy Labor Day! About to unleash legal hell on @realDonaldTrump in what he thought was secure red states… but they're in blue circuits. Zero path to 270."

Per Newsweek, "The filings showed that he is filing challenges to Trump's candidacy in Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, North Carolina, West Virginia, Montana, Kansas and Idaho. Of these states, analysts only view North Carolina as being competitive in the 2024 election, but Trump not having access to any of these ballots would complicate his path to winning the Electoral College."

According to the report, "Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek on Monday that Castro's attempts to have Trump disqualified are a 'long shot,' but may be 'worth a 'Hail Mary' for Trump opponents, as the section three of the 14th Amendment has not been litigated in this manner."

The candidate also wrote on social media Saturday, September 2, "You think this intimidates us @realDonaldTrump? Think again. We're not gonna rest until you’re behind bars; caged like the uncivilized animal that you are."

