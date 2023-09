Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:58 Hits: 0

The meeting of Southeast Asian countries comes as ASEAN is struggling to convince world leaders that it deserves to play a central role in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/asean-indonesia-malaysia-urge-staying-out-of-global-rows/a-66721832?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf