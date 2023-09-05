The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Russia downed three drones en route to Moscow, says mayor

🔴 Live: Russia downed three drones en route to Moscow, says mayor Russian defences shot down three drones in the western regions of Moscow, Kaluga and Tver, authorities said on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is planning to meet this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is likely to head by armored train to Vladivostok to discuss the possibility of Pyongyang supplying Moscow with weapons. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

