Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 08:37 Hits: 1

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/09/05/thailand039s-king-swears-in-new-pm-and-cabinet