Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 16:16 Hits: 0

The Russian president says a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain amid the war won’t be restored until the West meets Moscow’s demands on its own agricultural exports.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2023/0904/Putin-dashes-hopes-of-new-Ukraine-grain-deal-after-talks-with-Erdogan?icid=rss