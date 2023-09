Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 11:43 Hits: 0

Following the first Republican debate of the US presidential primary season, there is good reason to worry about what a Republican victory in 2024 would mean for the US-led global order. History suggests that when Americans embrace retrenchment, much more than just liberal internationalist principles suffer for it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-republicans-dangerous-isolationism-by-joseph-s-nye-2023-09