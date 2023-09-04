'You, Satan, are losing': Far-right Christian nationalists push to remake California schools 'in Jesus’ name

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 11:34 Hits: 1

Although California was once a red state, it has been heavily Democratic since the Bill Clinton years. Nonetheless, California still has its pockets of right-wing activism, including members of a Christian fundamentalist megachurch that has been waging a campaign to dictate the Chino Valley Unified School District's policies and curriculum.

In an article published on September 4, Daily Beast reporters Kate Briquelet and Decca Muldowney describe far-right activist Sonja Shaw's campaign to force Christian nationalism on public schools in that district. Shaw, elected to its board of education, recently spoke at a "parental rights" rally and told the crowd that her opponents "will be removed in Jesus' name." And she added, "You, Satan, are losing."

Briquelet and Muldowney note that only about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, Shaw has influenced new school codes that include banning gay pride flags. And her school board meetings, according to the reporters, have "attracted the Proud Boys and other right-wing extremists and pitted them against students and parents protesting what they're calling anti-LGBTQ practices that endanger children."

"When California superintendent of schools Tony Thurmond appeared at (a) July meeting in opposition," Briquelet and Muldowney explain, "Shaw unceremoniously silenced him. Weeks after State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a civil rights probe into Shaw's 'gender disclosure' policy, his office sued the school board. Bonta said the policy violates the California constitution and state law, and would cause LGBTQ+ students, 'mental, emotional, psychological and potential physical harm,' according to a press release."

The Beast reporters journalists add, "Other right-leaning school boards across the state have followed Chino Valley Unified's lead. Shortly before filing suit against the Chino board, Bonta issued statements denouncing the Anderson Union High School District, Temecula Valley Unified and Murrieta Valley Unified school boards' decisions to pursue 'copycat' anti-trans policies."

