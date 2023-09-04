'Doesn’t hold up': GOP mayoral nominee ripped for 'misrepresenting his military service'

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 12:50 Hits: 3

In November, Philadelphia will elect a new mayor to succeed term-limited Democrat Jim Kenney. The Democratic nominee, former Pennsylvania State Rep. Cherelle Parker, is up against Republican James Oh, a former city councilman. And Parker has the clear advantage, as the overwhelmingly Democratic city has not had a GOP mayor since Bernard Samuel left office in the early 1950s.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Sean Collins Walsh reports that Oh is drawing criticism for "misrepresenting his military service" — something he was also criticized for when he ran for the Philadelphia City Council in 2011.

Oh, according to Walsh, inaccurately said, in 2011, that he was a member of the U.S. Army's Green Berets — and is making that same claim again in 2023.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

Walsh explains, "Now that he is the GOP nominee for mayor, Oh is once again pitching his biography to voters, including his military service as a member of the Army National Guard 20th Special Forces Group. Part of Oh's argument is that, although he never completed the qualification course that is required to join the ranks of the Green Berets, he was issued a beret that was green."

The reporter adds that for those who are actual Green Berets, "Oh's argument doesn't hold up."

Steve Antson of the Guardians of the Green Beret told the Inquirer that wearing the green hat "doesn't make you a Green Beret."

Antson said, "Everybody wore the green beret at some time, even cooks…. He wasn't even close."

READ MORE:Doug Mastriano is 'inducing panic' among Republicans — including Trump — over possible PA Senate run: report

The Philadelphia Inquirer's full report is available at this link (subscription required).

Read more https://www.alternet.org/gop-mayoral-nominee-ripped-military/