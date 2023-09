Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 12:26 Hits: 3

JOHOR BARU: Police detained 63 individuals during an operation at two entertainment outlets between 12.45am and 3am on Monday (Sept 4) near here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/09/04/cops-detain-63-people-in-two-raids-at-entertainment-outlets-in-jb