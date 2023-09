Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 08:27 Hits: 1

With Kenya hosting the inaugural Africa Climate Summit this week, it is an opportune time for the continent's governments, the private sector, and multilateral lenders to begin removing systemic barriers to investment in sustainable development. Five bold reforms would ensure that the continent’s climate-finance needs are met.

