The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

India’s Lunar Triumph

Category: World Hits: 1

India’s Lunar Triumph

How India's relationships with its partners and rivals, and its global role more broadly, evolve remains to be seen. But the country’s achievements in space – most recently the first-ever landing of a lunar rover on the Moon's south pole – undoubtedly strengthen its diplomatic hand, not least because of the respect they inspire in other countries.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/india-chandrayaan-lunar-mission-bolsters-development-global-influence-by-shashi-tharoor-2023-09

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version