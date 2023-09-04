Salvadoran Writer Javier Zamora on Coping with Trauma from Being Detained Undocumented in U.S.

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 12:23 Hits: 5

Salvadoran poet and writer Javier Zamora discusses the roots of his memoir Solito, which details his odyssey as an unaccompanied 9-year-old child through Guatemala and Mexico to reunite with family in Arizona. “After surviving that nine-week journey, surviving the United States as an undocumented person was perhaps the main reason why I became a writer,” Zamora says. He describes how he works to cope with trauma from his experiences, and how he was inspired to become a writer when he was exposed to the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda as a high school student in California.

