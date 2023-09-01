Sudan: The War Affected the Education Institutions

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 21:53 Hits: 4

The Sudanese Teachers Committee called on the Ministry of Education to determine the fate of the new academic year 2023-2024, in light of the ongoing war between the army and Rapid Support Force (RSF), which broke out five months ago, without looming solutions at the present time.

The Sudanese Minister of Education in charge, Mahmoud Sir Al-Khatim Al-Houri, had canceled the primary certificate exams and transfer exams for high-level education (primary, intermediate, and secondary) in all states affected by the war. Al-Houri’s decision was to transfer all sixth-grade students directly to the intermediate stage and transfer students to the next semester without exams.

The official spokesman for the Sudanese Teachers Committee, Sami Al-Baqer, said in press statements that the Ministry of Education should announce a clear decision regarding the educational process and the new academic year 2023-2024.

The Ministry of Education has not yet determined the fate of the secondary school exams for the current year 2023.

The Sudanese Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research stated that “since the clashes erupted, all institutions of higher education and scientific research in Khartoum State and a number of other states have been affected by sabotage. These institutions, totaling 104 public and private higher education institutions, research centers, and the National Fund for Student Welfare, have been totally or partially affected.”

The statement added, “The Presidency of the Ministry was also affected by the fire in many departments and the burning of many offices.” The ministry continued that “many universities, with their various faculties, were also damaged in the infrastructure of laboratories, libraries, halls, and administrative offices by burning, looting, and breaking.”

It stressed that “in the state of Khartoum, all public universities with their faculties, in addition to more than ten private universities, two semipublic universities, and twenty university colleges, have been systematically targeted.” The statement said that “the property and residences of faculty members and workers have been attacked in many areas of the capital and some states.”

