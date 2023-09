Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 08:08 Hits: 2

In a renewed attempt to broker peace, Colombia's leftist President Petro agreed on a ceasefire with an armed dissident group. The EMC is a splinter group that rejected the 2016 deal broadly honored by the larger FARC.

