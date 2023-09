Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 09:44 Hits: 4

The dispute over a key building between Kurds on the one hand and Arabs and Turkmens on the other has led to violent clashes in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk. A curfew has been imposed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-ethnic-clashes-in-kirkuk-kill-3-protesters/a-66706261?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf