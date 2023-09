Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 06:01 Hits: 2

Former Mali, Marseille and Saint-Etienne attacker Salif Keita died aged 76 on Saturday, the country's sports minister told AFP.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230903-black-panther-salif-keita-malian-football-legend-dies-at-76