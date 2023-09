Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 09:01 Hits: 2

North Korea staged a "simulated tactical nuclear attack" drill at the weekend with mock atomic warheads attached to two long-range cruise missiles that were test-fired into the ocean, state-controlled media reported Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230903-north-korea-test-fires-missiles-as-part-of-a-simulated-nuclear-attack