The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Tech titans’ vision for a new city in Northern California raises concerns

Category: World Hits: 3

Tech titans’ vision for a new city in Northern California raises concerns Silicon Valley tech tycoons on Thursday announced their intentions of building a new city in Northern California. The billionaire investors have to date spent over $900 million to acquire more than 50,000 acres of land in Solano County. Local and US officials, however, have raised concerns about what one Congressman calls “a vision”, not “a plan”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230903-tech-titans-vision-for-a-new-city-in-northern-california-raises-concerns

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version