Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 10:24 Hits: 3

Silicon Valley tech tycoons on Thursday announced their intentions of building a new city in Northern California. The billionaire investors have to date spent over $900 million to acquire more than 50,000 acres of land in Solano County. Local and US officials, however, have raised concerns about what one Congressman calls “a vision”, not “a plan”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230903-tech-titans-vision-for-a-new-city-in-northern-california-raises-concerns