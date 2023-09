Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 09:52 Hits: 3

JOHOR BAHRU: The government will loosen the eligibility requirements for persons with disabilities (PWD) to be enrolled in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes to make it easier for them to join the field. Read full story

