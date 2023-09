Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 September 2023 10:10 Hits: 3

Former NBA star Luol Deng on building the South Sudan basketball team and why he believes sport can change lives.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/generation-change/2023/9/3/luol-deng-uniting-a-country-through-basketball?traffic_source=rss