Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

The cracks in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power are beginning to show, largely owing to his botched war in Ukraine. But Ukraine’s allies must focus on increasing military and economic support while avoiding personal attacks on Putin, who could respond by making the war even more brutal and unpredictable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-officials-must-not-make-personal-attacks-against-putin-by-keren-yarhi-milo-2023-08