Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 07:57 Hits: 3

U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan met on September 1 with the heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions and reiterated American support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/united-states-ukraine-anticorruption-efforts-meeting/32575520.html