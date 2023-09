Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 08:15 Hits: 3

A road accident killed 16 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, overnight, the state news agency INA reported on September 2.

