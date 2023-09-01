Tennessee police hit with judge’s restraining order ahead of Pride celebration: report

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 22:52 Hits: 2

United States District Judge Ronnie Greer filed a temporary restraining order against Tennessee's top law enforcement officials Friday in favor of "calling for protections for" an upcoming local Pride event, The Messenger reports.

"This ruling reinforces that drag performance is constitutionally-protected expression under the First Amendment, regardless of where in the state it is performed," American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Tennessee Legal Director Stella Yarbrough told The Messenger. "To anyone else seeking to restrict the constitutional right of drag performance – you'll see us in court."

Blount Pride board president Ari Baker added, "Our goal with Blount Pride has always been simply to provide a safe place for LGBTQ people to connect, celebrate, and share resources. This ruling allows us to fully realize Blount Pride's goal of creating a safe place for LGBTQ people to connect, celebrate, and share resources. We appreciate the community support and look forward to celebrating with you all on Saturday."

Ahead of Blount Pride, Tennessee District Attorney Ryan K. Desmond, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, and Aloca Police Chief David Carswell, according to the report, threatened "organizers with legal action under Tennessee's Adult Entertainment Act, the state's ban on drag shows or performances."

ACLU-TN filed the "joint lawsuit on behalf of Blount Pride and the Christian artist and drag performer Flamy Grant on Wednesday, calling for protections for the county's pride event," according to the report.

Per The Messenger, Greer said in his decision, "District Attorney Desmond argues that the State of Tennessee has a 'well-recognized, compelling interest 'in safeguarding the physical and psychological well-being of . . . [its] minor[s]' and that temporary restraining order would impede them from protecting 'the wellbeing of its youth.' But, for one thing, District Attorney Desmond appears to concede that Plaintiffs would pose no harm to children through their onstage performances."

Additionally, the report notes that "Greer also banned the group from interfering in the event in any way, including discouraging anyone from attending."

