'I don’t know who he is': Missouri GOP senator’s 'deceptive' campaign targets fixed-income residents

Missouri State Republican Senator Bill Eigel has raked in out-of-state donations for his gubernatorial campaign — many from people who "appear to be living on fixed incomes," St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Living "on a fixed income of less than $1,000 a month," according to the report, Salome, Arizona resident Susan Comer donated $10 to Eigel's political action committee earlier this year.



However, the 59-year-old told the Post-Dispatch, "I don't know who he is. I can't afford it."

The senator said in July, "For every special interest check or endorsement received by my opponents, a thousand people donated to my message and cause."

The Post-Dispatch reports:

An Aug. 2 email could help explain why Eigel has attracted so much small-dollar support from across the country, including from Comer.

The email, paid for by Eigel's BILL PAC, solicited support for Trump, who had just been indicted for the fourth time, and asked 'pro-Trump patriots' to 'Stand with Trump,' sign a petition and make a donation. But the money would go to Eigel's campaign, the email said in small type.

Comer and her partner David Pinol are ex-President Donald Trump supporters.

Pinol told the newspaper, "They take the candidate that we are known to have supported and they use that candidate’s image and that candidate’s quotes and that candidate’s policy opinions and then they sneak in, you know, their own candidate in the fine print. I think it's extremely deceptive," and "extremely underhanded for these PACs to use the candidate's name and image and words and quotes and all that."

Comer added, "Since he pointed things out to me and showed me things, I’m very careful now. Every time it says a certain thing, I immediately delete it."

St. Louis Post-Dispatch's full report is available at this link.



